Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOON. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

MOON opened at $33.65 on Friday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12.

