Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.