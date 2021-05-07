Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

NYSE TGT opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.45. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $113.10 and a 1-year high of $213.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

