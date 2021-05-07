Parallel Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FOX by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lifted their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

