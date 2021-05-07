Parallel Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $557.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 34.62%.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.