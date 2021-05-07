Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 5,216 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35. Fastenal has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $54.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

