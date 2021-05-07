Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $471.41 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $215.52 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

