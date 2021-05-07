Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 108.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988,555 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,033,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 404,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 309,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 309,124 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $58.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57.

