Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.650-14.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $324.14.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.26. The company had a trading volume of 772,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $140.01 and a 1-year high of $323.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.23 and its 200-day moving average is $281.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,479. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

