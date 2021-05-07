Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $345.00 at Argus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by research analysts at Argus from $310.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

PH stock opened at $316.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.03. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $323.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,561. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

