Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PKI. TD Securities upped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.92.

PKI stock traded down C$0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,926. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$32.01 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.37.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

