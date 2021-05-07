Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PKI. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a strong-buy rating on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.92.

PKI stock opened at C$39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.37. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$31.09 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The firm has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.4799998 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

