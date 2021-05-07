Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Acquires 8,756 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $53.46. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,378. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.