Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $676.08. 529,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,379,078. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.66 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,349.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $686.43 and a 200 day moving average of $662.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

