Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Invests $218,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after buying an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after buying an additional 122,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,096,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares during the period.

IWV stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.36. The stock had a trading volume of 90,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,969. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $159.17 and a 1-year high of $252.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.24.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

