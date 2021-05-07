Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 8,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,014. Passage Bio has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PASG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

