Patriot Investment Management Inc. Invests $316,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.49 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

