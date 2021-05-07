Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.07. 63,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,373,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.