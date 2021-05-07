Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYA. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 131.77 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

