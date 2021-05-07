PAYCENT (PYN) Trading 41.3% Higher This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $193,116.14 and approximately $2,222.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00086380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00065205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.00 or 0.00810572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00102500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,101.75 or 0.08893291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

