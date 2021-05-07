PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.94. The stock had a trading volume of 399,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,961,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $301.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

