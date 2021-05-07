Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Paysafe stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,798. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

