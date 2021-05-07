Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $319.38. 113,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,540,926. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

