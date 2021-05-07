Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 441 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 441 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $9.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $493.34. 13,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,462. The company has a market capitalization of $235.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.34 and its 200 day moving average is $479.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.01 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

