Peak Financial Management Inc. Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $17,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,161,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,990 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,641. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $39.44.

