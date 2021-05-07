Peak Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.72. 2,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,144. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.30.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

