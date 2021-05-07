Peloton Interactive’s (PTON) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $175.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 90.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Shares of PTON opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,196.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.41. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $7,205,720.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,390.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

