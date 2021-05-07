Pembina Pipeline’s (PPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.13.

PPL opened at C$39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.93. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$39.29.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4500002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

