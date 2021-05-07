Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $335.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $274.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $314.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,017.15 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.35 and its 200 day moving average is $248.92.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

