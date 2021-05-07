Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Penumbra updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.86. 2,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,339. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,017.15 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.50.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

