Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,759 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,759 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN opened at $122.78 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $143.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.