Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 47,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 361.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 100,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 78,372 shares during the last quarter.

JMST stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04.

