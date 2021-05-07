Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $337.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.20 and a 52-week high of $337.81.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

