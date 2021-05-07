Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.24. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 50,565 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$8.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

