Peter L. Ax Sells 5,500 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $594,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,197.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $111.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.79. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

