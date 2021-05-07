Petix & Botte Co Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,034. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

