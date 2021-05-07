Petix & Botte Co Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 117.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,058 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,072,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.96. 1,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.92 and a 12 month high of $143.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

