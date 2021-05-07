Petix & Botte Co Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Petix & Botte Co increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 100.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 133,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 118,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period.

NOBL stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.38. 427,814 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64.

