Petix & Botte Co Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

VNQI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,082. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.