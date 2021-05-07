Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

PFE stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

