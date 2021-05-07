PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 19,743,526 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,743,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,065,000. Park Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 1.8% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned about 0.08% of Park Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,144. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.