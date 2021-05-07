PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,619 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $65,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.65. 100,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,432. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $263.96 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $375.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.04 and a 200 day moving average of $346.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total value of $19,320,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,610,433,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

