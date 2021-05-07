PGGM Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 943,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,137 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $74,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.03. 108,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,651. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,118 shares of company stock valued at $791,225. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

