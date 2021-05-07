PGGM Investments Grows Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 2.99% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $94,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,783,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 312,256 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 405,346 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $28,997,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 137,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,351. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

