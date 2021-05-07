Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 25,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00.

OPK stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in OPKO Health by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.