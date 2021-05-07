Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.91. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PSXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

PSXP stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

