Pi Financial Weighs in on Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $815.87 million, a P/E ratio of 115.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

