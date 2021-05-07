PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Tops $1.63 on Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $11.08 million and $820,291.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00002939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00083244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00062582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.97 or 0.00789068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00101179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,920.98 or 0.08865903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00046197 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 76,729,009 coins and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

