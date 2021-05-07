Pillar (PLR) Price Reaches $0.0661 on Top Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $17.15 million and $21,172.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pillar has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00083823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00792031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00101922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,060.06 or 0.08828431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

