PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

